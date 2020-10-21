Did Miley Cyrus Have an Extraterrestrial Experience?

If you believe in aliens, you’re not alone. Miley Cyrus believes that aliens are real because she encountered them.

Cyrus spoke with Rick Owens from Interview and revealed that she had been chased down by a UFO. “I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax,” said Miley.

Miley continued, “the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

Do you believe in aliens and UFOs? Share your story.