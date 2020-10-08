Did Lorde just tease new music?

Burak Cingi/Redferns

It’s been three years since Lorde last dropped an album but she’s given fans a glimmer of hope that another one could be on the horizon soon.

On Wednesday, the New Zealand native took to Instagram Stories to encourage the locals to vote in the upcoming election.

“Are you from New Zealand,” the 23-year-old singer asked. She then followed up with, “If you’re 18+ it’s time to VOTE!”

Lorde shared a few details on how to register and listed a few of the referendums on the ballot before offering an incentive to her 6.6 million followers.

“Do it for our beautiful country and for me,” she wrote. “And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

The rare appearance on social media along with the hint of new music had fans so excited that she became a trending topic on Twitter.

Lorde’s last album, Melodrama, was released in 2017 and earned the “Royals” singer a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. It also scored Lorde her first number one at the top of the U.S Billboard 200.

By Danielle Long

