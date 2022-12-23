Did Lady Gaga steal The Cramps’ ‘Wednesday’﻿-inspired thunder?

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Cramps may have enjoyed a resurgence after their song “Goo Goo Muck” was featured in Netflix’s Wednesday — but then Lady Gaga came into the picture.

To recap, Jenna Ortega stars as the beloved Addams Family character Wednesday in Netflix’s new show. Ortega choreographed a now-viral scene of her dancing to The Cramps’ 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck.” TikTokers became enamored by Ortega’s strange movements and began making videos inspired by them, but they chose to soundtrack their videos to a sped-up version of Gaga’s 2011 song “Bloody Mary.”

When Wednesday first hit the streamer on November 23, The Cramps enjoyed a streaming boom — similar to that of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” after it was featured on Stranger Things. But, once TikTok swapped the song in favor of Gaga’s deep cut, their streaming numbers fell from 177% to just 7%, Billboard reports.

Meanwhile, Gaga’s streaming numbers for “Bloody Mary” climbed to 43.1 million streams in the second week of December, with a majority of hits originating from YouTube and other video platforms.

Despite Gaga’s accidental inclusion, the rockabilly group continues to enjoy a streaming renaissance, with “Goo Goo Muck” amassing over 6 million streams between November 18 to December 16. Prior to their Wednesday fame, the song was streamed about 31,000 times on a weekly basis.

