Did Justin Bieber tap Drew Barrymore to promote his new clothing line?

Gotham/GC ImagesJustin Bieber's clothing line is called Drew House because his middle name is Drew. But why wouldn't he ask the world's most famous Drew to join him in promoting it?

Not long ago, Justin was interviewed by TMZ while wearing a t-shirt depicting Drew Barrymore as a child, around the time she starred in the movie E.T. It seemed somewhat random, until Barrymore herself posted a photo of Justin in the t-shirt, and captioned it, "Drew [loves] @drewhouse."

The actress also posted a photo of a girl wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Barrymore in the present day, with the Drew House logo in the lower right of the image. Again, she used the caption, "Drew [loves] @drewhouse."

So, is this an official partnership? Will Justin be selling an entire line of Drew Barrymore-inspired t-shirts? The image of the girl wearing the Drew Barrymore t-shirt is on the line's website, but it doesn't appear to be for sale...yet. Stay tuned.

