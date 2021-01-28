Did Halsey hint at her pregnancy before the big reveal?

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Halsey officially announced her pregnancy on Wednesday but it seems she may have hinted at it just days prior.

During and appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 26-year-old singer, born Ashley Frangipane, dished about the eating habits that she’s recently picked up.

“I can’t stop eating, I don’t know what’s gotten into me,” she shared. “It’s kind of being home in the quarantine. I usually eat really healthy when I’m on tour. You know how this is, I was on tour for six years and all I was eating was grilled chicken breast and rice and spinach, and sometimes green room gummy bears. Since I’ve been home, I’ve had time to experiment with different snacks and I take it pretty seriously.”

One of the snacks the “Without Me” songstress enjoys are Oreos, but with a twist she picked up from from a classic ’90s movie.

“I don’t get people who eat Oreos dry. They have to be double stuffed, that’s a rule for me,” she explained. “Sometimes I like to smear peanut butter on them, which is a trick I learned from watching The Parent Trap as a young child.”

Halsey also dished on how she’s been experimenting with different ways to make Rice Krispy treats “but without the Rice Krispies.”

“I know that doesn’t make any sense, but I make them with other cereals,” she explained. “Like Fruity Pebbles treats, or like Cinnamon Toast Crunch treats. They’re so easy to make and they’re so good.”

Halsey revealed that she and her writer/producer boyfriend, Alev Aydin, are expecting their first child together in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon.

Alongside several photos of the Grammy-nominated artist showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote “surprise!” followed by emojis of a baby bottle, a rainbow and a cherub.