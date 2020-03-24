Did Halsey and Evan Peters break up? Why fans think so

LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty ImagesAnother day, another Hollywood couple called it quits -- or so fans think.

Halsey and Evan Peters are the latest celebrity couple to have sparked rumors of a split. The suspicion comes after internet sleuths noticed that the "Graveyard" singer's Instagram page no longer featured any photos of her 33-year-old beau. Well, except for one post of the couple in Switzerland that she posted on Valentine's Day.

The case of the missing pics left social media users demanding answers.

"Why did she erase her bday pic of them?" one user asked while another commented, "Someone tell me what happened?!!"

The now nonexistent posts aren't the only "proof" that onlookers have to help their case. On Sunday, the 25-year-old entertainer caused speculation that she was back with her ex Yungblud when he reposted her one of her Instagram Stories.

“First crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified,” Halsey wrote alongside a snapshot of her dinner plate, according to People.

"Can confirm," her 22-year-old ex reposted.

Halsey and Yungblud broke up in September 2019 and later that same month she was linked to Peters. Prior to her relationship with both Yungblug and Peters, she dated rapper G-Eazy.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.