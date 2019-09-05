Did Frankie Grande just confirm Ariana is dating Mikey Foster?

Freeform/Image Group LA

Freeform/Image Group LAFrankie Grande may have just spilled the beans on his sister’s dating life.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Frankie seemingly confirmed Ariana Grande is dating Mikey Foster of Social House, with whom she collaborated on the song “boyfriend.”

Soon after the song dropped, the two were rumored to be seeing each other and were spotted out and about holding hands, though neither publicly commented on their relationship.

But Frankie reveals he recently went on a “double date” with Ariana and Mikey.

“It was really fun,” he said. “Game night! Board games! So fun.”

He added, “I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring. He’s a great guy.”

Social House, whose other member is Charles “Scootie” Anderson, is currently opening for Ariana on her Sweetener tour.

Ariana's last big relationship was, of course, Pete Davidson. The two called off their engagement almost a year ago.

