Did Camilla Cabello Really Just “OK Boomer” James Corden? Check Out Their Riff-Off!

Thursday’s Late Late Show featured another viral James Corden moment.

Corden and Camila Cabello took on each other in a riff-off. Corden talked about how 1999 was a great year for music and that 2019 songs wouldn’t hold up.

Cabello came out to challenge him on that thought and the two of them sang songs from each year back and forth.

The battle was a close one. You’ll have to watch and judge for yourself.

Do you ever get caught up in one particular year of music and start listening to old songs? What year and which songs?