Did Ariana Grande donate Atlanta concert earnings to Planned Parenthood?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGIf reports are to be believed, Ariana Grande just made her feelings known about Georgia's new restrictive anti-abortion law in a big way.

TMZ reports Ariana donated the proceeds from her Saturday, June 8 sold-out concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to Planned Parenthood of Georgia. According to TMZ, that's about $300,000.

As of Wednesday morning, ABC News has been unable to confirm the report, nor had Ariana posted any info about it on her socials.

On May 7, Georgia's governor signed into law a bill that bans abortion in that state as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Opponents of the law note that a fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women are even aware they're pregnant, giving them no time to make a decision about their pregnancy.

If true, Ariana's gesture comes as other artists and TV and film productions reconsider performing or doing business in Georgia because of the so-called fetal heartbeat law.

Ariana's Sweetener world tour continues tonight at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

