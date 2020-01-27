Did Ariana “Give” Her Ring Back To Pete Last Night At The Grammys?!

Ariana Grande made a grand appearance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. (January 26) Not only did she change outfits several times throughout the evening, but she seemed to have also thrown some shade toward her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

During her performance, the 26-year-old removed a ring from her engagement finger and put it in a jewelry box and then looked up, shook her head and gave a smirk as if to shake off her time with Davidson.

Ariana’s performance medley included Imagine, Thank U, Next, and 7 Rings, which producers declined to let her perform last year.

Fans were quick to notice Ariana’s subtle jab as they took to Twitter to question her move, “Ariana never gave Pete the ring back HAHAHAH,” one user tweeted.

Do you think Ariana taking off the ring during her Grammy performance was directed toward Pete Davidson?