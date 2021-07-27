Diane Warren reveals debut album track list featuring Pentatonix, Lauren Jauregui and more

Di-Namic Records/BMG

Prolific songwriter Diane Warren has revealed the full track list for her upcoming debut album, Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.

The new original songs feature an array of artists including Pentatonix, Lauren Jauregui, Rita Ora, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris and Ty Dolla $ign.

Pentatonix teams up with Jon Batiste on the track “Sweet,” Lauren is featured on the song “Not Prepared for You,” Rita joins the track “Seaside,” Luis hops on the track “When We Dance Slow,” Maren sings on “I Save Me,” and Ty Dolla $ign performs the tune “Drink You Away.”

Diane previously released the track “She’s on Fire,” featuring rapper G-Eazy and legendary rock guitarist Carlos Santana, as well as the song “Times Like These,” featuring Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish.

Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 comes out August 27. It’s available for pre-order now.

Here is the track list:

“She’s Fire” — Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana

“Seaside” — Diane Warren, Rita Ora, Sofia Reyes & Reik

“Sweet” — Diane Warren, Jon Batiste & Pentatonix

“When We Dance Slow” — Diane Warren & Luis Fonsi

“I Save Me” — Diane Warren & Maren Morris

“Where is Your Heart” — Diane Warren & John Legend

“Drink You Away” — Diane Warren & Ty Dolla $ign

“You Go First” — Diane Warren & James Arthur

“Not Prepared For You” — Diane Warren & Lauren Jauregui

“You Kind Of Beautiful” — Diane Warren & Jimmie Allen

“Domino” — Diane Warren & LP

“Superwoman” — Diane Warren & Celine Dion

“Times Like This” — Diane Warren & Darius Rucker

“Grow Old With Me” — Diane Warren, Leona Lewis & James Morrison

“Blessings” — Diane Warren & Paloma Faith

