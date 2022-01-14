Diamond, yes please! Maroon 5 celebrates “Sugar” becoming their third RIAA Diamond-certified single

Don Arnold/WireImage

Maroon 5 has three Grammy Awards and, now, it has three RIAA Diamond-certified singles after their 2015 hit “Sugar” sold over 10 million copies. Coincidentally, the single turned seven on Thursday so its new recognition from the RIAA seems like one heck of a birthday present.

Maroon 5 took to Instagram to celebrate the tremendous news, using a well-chosen emoji to indicate that their minds are blown by their latest accomplishment.

The Adam Levine-fronted band said they are “Forever indebted to the world’s greatest fans.” Sharing an edited picture of the single’s cover art, where the girl is biting down on the new RIAA certification, the hitmakers continued, “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us achieve our 3rd @riaa_awards [diamond emoji] certified single. #Sugar has gone 11x platinum.”

Just last month, Maroon 5 notched their second RIAA Diamond-certified hit thanks to their “Girls Like You” collab with Cardi B. They first snagged the honor with their 2011 hit “Moves Like Jagger.”

The “What Lovers Do” hitmakers are now tied with Imagine Dragons for the band boasting the most Diamond-certified singles.

In August 2021, ID celebrated two of their songs surpassing 10 million sales — “Believer” and “Demons” — and became the first band to notch three Diamond-certified tracks, according to Chart Data. Their other song “Radioactive” previously snagged the honor in July 2015.

