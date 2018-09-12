Details Leak On The New iPhones!!

Watch the LIVE iPhone event here!
The names of three new iPhones were accidentally leaked ahead of today’s Apple event. The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR names have been confirmed along with new Apple watch sizes.
The names were found in XML file mentions the Apple Watch 4 series by name and confirms new band sizes in 40 and 44mm sizes, current Apple bands come in 38mm and 42mm sizes.
The file also revealed new Apple cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max, the silicone cases will be available in midnight blue, white, black, stone, and Product RED, while the leather cases will be available in saddle brown, taupe, black, and Product RED.
Will you be purchasing the new iPhone XS, XS Max or XR? Do you like the new names for the iPhone?