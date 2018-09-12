Details Leak On The New iPhones!!

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 15: People cross the street underneath a billboard advertising the Apple iPhone X on August 15, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Turkish Lira recovered to trade at 6.1 USD despite President Erdogan announcing Turkey will boycott U.S. electronic goods, including Apple products, and raised tariffs on imported products from the United States including luxury goods, passenger cars, tobacco and spirits. The Trump administration has demanded that American pastor Andrew Brunson be released immediately and hinted at further economic measures against Turkey if he is kept under house arrest. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The names of three new iPhones were accidentally leaked ahead of today’s Apple event. The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR names have been confirmed along with new Apple watch sizes.

The names were found in XML file mentions the Apple Watch 4 series by name and confirms new band sizes in 40 and 44mm sizes, current Apple bands come in 38mm and 42mm sizes.

The file also revealed new Apple cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max, the silicone cases will be available in midnight blue, white, black, stone, and Product RED, while the leather cases will be available in saddle brown, taupe, black, and Product RED.

Will you be purchasing the new iPhone XS, XS Max or XR? Do you like the new names for the iPhone?