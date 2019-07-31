Destiny's Child to reissue 'The Writing's on the Wall' on vinyl

Legacy Recordings

Legacy Recordings

Destiny's Child's seminal album, The Writing's on the Wall, is set to be reissued on vinyl this fall in celebration of the project's 20th anniversary.

Tuesday, the pioneering girl group announced via social media that their sophomore effort would be pressed on clear vinyl with black spatter paint and made available on November 1 exclusively through Urban Outfitters. It’s the first new U.S. vinyl edition of The Writing’s on the Wall since the album's original release in 1999.

The breakout LP spent nearly 100 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at number five, and featured a rolodex of hits like "Say My Name," "Jumpin', Jumpin'" and the fan favorite "Bills, Bills, Bills."

Ahead of its official release, fans hungry for their '90s nostalgia can pre-order the vinyl reissue.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.