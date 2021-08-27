Despite fans’ speculation, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are not engaged

Jamie McCarthy/NBC

It turns out Shawn Mendes did not put a ring on it.

Fans started to speculate about a possible engagement between the power couple after girlfriend Camila Cabello posted a workout video on TikTok that showed a dazzling jewel on her ring finger. But Camila shut down the rumors on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“He has not and I am not engaged,” she replied when the host inquired if Shawn had popped the question.

In fact, the superstar admits she’s clueless as to which hand the engagement ring goes on, revealing that while her parents are still married, both of them have lost their rings.

“I swear to God I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just put it on my ring finger,” Camila explained, inviting Jimmy to “enlighten” her on this quandary. “My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn’t tell me either. She could save me from this, but she doesn’t, because she doesn’t know either.”

After Fallon shared that he also doesn’t wear his wedding ring, he joked that he has his wife Nancy‘s name tattooed on his back.

“I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back…It says señor and he has one on his lower back that says señorita,” Camila quipped.

Camila and Shawn celebrated their two-year anniversary in July with a trip to the Caribbean.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.