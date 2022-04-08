Despite engagement, Avril Lavigne still thinks ‘Love Sux’

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

While Avril Lavigne was recording her current album, Love Sux, she fell in love with one of her collaborators, Mod Sun. On Thursday, she revealed that they’d gotten engaged on March 27. But according to Avril, the fact that she’s now in a happy relationship hasn’t changed her opinion regarding the general, well, suckiness of love.

Speaking to ABC Audio a few weeks before she got engaged, Avril laughed, “I definitely feel that way, still! I mean, love can suck, and….I felt that way [when I made the album]. And I mean, just because I’m in a relationship doesn’t mean I don’t feel that way.”

“I think it’s like….love is hard and it has, like, ups and downs and it like, never really ends that well,” she added.

While Avril noted that her comment is “kind of dark,” she knows what she’s talking about: She’s been married and divorced twice and has had several other long-term relationships. And based on the songs on Love Sux, they weren’t all rainbows and sunshine.

“But I also love love,” the Canadian star insisted. “I’m a Libra. It’s like, I definitely want to be in a relationship.”

She laughed, “I’m always in a relationship!”

Indeed, it seems as though Avril has been in some kind of relationship, at least since she was 19. After marrying Sum-41‘s Deryck Whibley in 2006, she filed for divorce in 2009. In 2010, she started dating Brody Jenner; they split in January of 2012. She got engaged that August to Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger; they married and then split in 2015.

Next, according to People magazine, she dated billionaire Phillip Sarofim from 2018 to 2019, and indie musician Pete Jonas in 2020. In 2021, she started dating her future husband, Mod Sun.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.