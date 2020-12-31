Despite brain tumor, The Wanted's Tom Parker is "getting there day by day"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In October, Tom Parker of British boy band The Wanted — best known for their hit “Glad You Came” — shocked fans by announcing he’d been diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumor, which he’d been told was terminal. But in an Instagram update, Tom tells fans he’s still “out here doing it.”

Tom posted a photo of himself lying on a coach in a white hoodie, and captioned it, “Hey, I may not be a 100% yet but I’m out here doing it..getting there day by day. Overwhelmed by all your love and support. So thank you all for that. Hope you all had a lovely Xmas and get to at least celebrate NYE in some capacity.”

A few days ago, Tom posted a photo of himself taken two days prior to him finding out his diagnosis. He wrote, “I’ve come a long way even in such a short space of time.”

“And again thank you to our friends and family who have really come together and helped wherever needed with the kids and helping with the house,” he wrote, adding, “I promise to keep you updated with how things are progressing over the next few months. And here’s hoping for a fantastic 2021.”

Tom also gave a special thanks to his wife Kelsey Hardwick, who he calls “the true warrior here.” The same month he revealed his diagnosis, the couple welcomed their second child, son Bodhi. They also have an 18-month-old big sister, Aurelia.

By Andrea Dresdale

