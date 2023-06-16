Despite Blowing up on TikTok, Instant Brands Files for Bankruptcy

If you’re on TikTok, chances are you have seen a recipe that involves a slow-cooker. Despite the growing popularity of the old kitchen appliance, Instant Brands, makers of the Instant Pot and owners of the Pyrex brand, have filed for bankruptcy. This is not goodbye though, as Instant Brands CEO announced that this would not stop operations, simply that they will be ‘restructuring’. If you’re still holding on to that Instant Pot you got ten years ago, click here for a list of delicious slow-cooker recipes.