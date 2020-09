Derek Hough is returning to Dancing With The Stars. This time, he’s not dancing.

Hough will be a judge for season 29 replacing Len Goodman.

Goodman is in the United Kingdom and is unable to travel to the United States because of coronavirus restrictions. Len will still be appearing on the show remotely.

Hough has famously won 6 DWTS Mirrorball trophies. The new season begins on September 14th.

Derek is an obvious choice to do this, isn't he?