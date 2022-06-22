Demogorgon Rock: ‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery announces new album; single out now

Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2022

Did you know that when Stranger Things star Joe Keery isn’t fighting flesh-eating monster bats in the Upside Down, he’s making music? The actor, who plays Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix series, is also a musician who records under the name Djo, and he just dropped a new single.

The funky new song, “Change,” is the lead single from Joe’s upcoming album, Decide, due out December 16. It’s the follow-up to his 2019 album, Twenty Twenty.

The songs on Decide are about “growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center,” according to a press release.

So far this year, Joe aka Djo — who was in the band Post Animal prior to launching his solo career — has appeared at the Boston Calling, Shaky Knees and Bottle Rock festivals. This summer and fall, he’ll appear at Lollapalooza, New Jersey’s Sea Hear Now Festival and Austin City Limits.

And Joe isn’t even the only cast member of Stranger Things to release music this year: Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair in the show, released a single called “Soul Travel” in May and plans to put out an EP later this year.

The second half of Stranger Things season four arrives July 1, when we’ll presumably find out if Steve and Lucas survive the inevitable showdown with Vecna — and if they reunite with Nancy and Max, respectively.

