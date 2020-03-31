Demi Lovato's new Fabletics collection will help COVID-19 response efforts

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Fabletics

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for FableticsDemi Lovato is launching her new collection with Fabletics this week -- with a charitable twist.

In a message posted to Instagram Tuesday, the singer revealed that after thinking hard about postponing the launch, she’s decided to move forward and use it to do some good.

“After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realize there’s no better time to inspire others with my capsule, which has always been about channeling your inner strength,” she writes.

Demi continues, “I’m pleased to announced that $5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers -- pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.”

The active wear collection, which Demi says aims to make us “feel empowered, invincible, and strong from the inside out,” will be available April 2.

