Demi Lovato's new docuseries to kick off South by Southwest Festival

The docuseries will get its world premiere at the upcoming South by Southwest Conference and Festivals this March. While it normally takes place in Austin, TX, this year’s event will be held online, from March 16-20, due to the ongoing pandemic. Dancing with the Devil will then begin streaming for free on Demi’s YouTube channel on March 23.

On her Instagram, Demi writes, “While the festival will be virtual, I can’t think of a BETTER place to premiere it than at a festival in my home state of TEXAS.”

The docuseries is described as an “intimate portrait of addiction and the process of healing and empowerment.” In a statement, Janet Pierson, director of film for South by Southwest, says, “It’s impressive and rare to see a pop superstar tell their story so authentically and without pretense.”

“Demi Lovato’s profound interest in mental health awareness is helping change the landscape of a crucial issue in this year of national and international trauma and loss,” Pierson adds.

Musicians who’ll be featured speakers during SXSWOnline include The Chainsmokers, who’ll talk about expanding their empire and launching their venture capital firm; Lil Dicky, who’ll discuss his FXX series, DAVE; and LL Cool J and Queen Latifah, who’ll look back on their long careers in music, television and movies.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.