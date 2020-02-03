Demi Lovato's new ballad debuts in the top 40; Dua Lipa scores second top 10

Monty Brinton/CBSDemi Lovato's emotional ballad "Anyone," which she debuted at the Grammy Awards last month, has become her 14th top 40 hit.

The song has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 34, and at number one on the Digital Song Sales chart. This is Demi's first charted hit since 2018, when her song "Sober" -- in which she admitted she'd fallen off the wagon -- peaked at number 47. That same year, her collaboration with Clean Bandit, "Solo," reached number 58.

Demi's first top 40 hit was "This Is Me," a collaboration with Joe Jonas that hit the top 10 back in 2008. Her other hits include "Heart Attack," "Skyscraper," "Cool for the Summer," "Confident" and her highest-ranking single to date, 2017's "Sorry Not Sorry."

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Dua Lipa has scored her second top 10 hit on the Hot 100 with "Don't Start Now." The lead single from her upcoming album Future Nostalgia has jumped from number 15 to number nine. Her first top 10, "New Rules," climbed to number six in 2018.

Meanwhile, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch is spending a fourth week at number one.