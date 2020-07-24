Demi Lovato's engagement ring worth an estimated $1 million dollars

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Demi Lovato scored big time with her engagement to Max Ehrich. Not only is she on her way to becoming a bride, but she also gets to flash an impressive piece of jewelry with an estimated worth of one million dollars.

That’s right, the stunning engagement ring that the 27-year-old singer is now rocking on her left hand costs more than what some people would make in a lifetime. Getting into some of the details of the extravagant symbol of love, celebrity jeweler George Khalife, a.k.a. “George the Jeweler,” told HollywoodLife that the center diamond alone is at least 10 carats.

He explained, “Based off of the photos this is a 3 stone ring. The center stone is emerald cut and looks over 10 carats. The side stones are trapezoid cut and appears to be around 2.5 to 3 carats.”

“On the quality grading scale it’s a VS1, which is near flawless, and on the color scale is around an F which means near colorless,” Khalife continued. “This beautiful piece is estimated around $1 million or more. She deserves it!”

Lovato and Ehrich sent the internet into a frenzy after announcing their engagement in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday.

In an Instagram post of the couple staring lovingly into each other’s eyes, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared, “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.”

While the 29-year-old actor gushed, “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.