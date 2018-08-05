Demi Lovato Writes Note To Fans

The past few weeks have been extremely difficult for Demi Lovato to say the least, with her recent relapse into drug addiction, but as she continues on her road to recovery, she also wanted to let her fans and her management team know their love and support for her has not gone unnoticed.

Demi wrote a sweet letter to all of her fans, her team, and her loved ones Sunday, thanking them for all of their love and support as she continues to get better.

In her letter, she acknowledged that even though she’s been dealing with addiction, an eating disorder, and depression for a long time, it’s a continual battle and she still has a long road ahead of her.

Read the letter here.