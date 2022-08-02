Demi Lovato updates gender pronouns to include “she/her”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Demi Lovato quietly updated their gender pronouns in their Instagram bio to include “she/her” and spoke about the decision on the Spout podcast.

Demi, who came out as nonbinary in 2021 and has been going by “they/them” pronouns, explained that they are OK with being referred to with female pronouns because their gender identity is fluid.

“I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again,” said the Grammy nominee. “I’m such a fluid person.”

The singer continued, “I felt like — especially last year — my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that, when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man.”

“I just felt like a human,” said Demi. “And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core.”

The “Anyone” singer added, “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/ her again.”

Demi also had a message to those who are afraid of misgendering them or are upset that they have updated their pronouns again. “Nobody’s perfect,” they said. “Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Demi says they are comfortable being referred to as “they/them” or “she/her.”

