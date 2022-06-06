Demi Lovato unveils name, release date for 8th studio album

Island Records

Demi Lovato is about to step into the rock era Friday when they release their new single “Skin of My Teeth.” To hype fans, the Grammy nominee confirmed the name and release date of their forthcoming album.

The album, dubbed HOLY F***, with a strategically placed “v” instead of a “u,” arrives August 19. Demi confirmed the effort will come with 16 tracks that celebrate their rock and pop-punk roots.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” they said in a statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.”

Demi continued, “To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

They also released the official teaser of the album and its promotional artwork, which shows Demi all tied up and striking a seductive pose while lying down on a bed shaped like a cross. The teaser, which also previews some new music, shows some behind-the-scenes videos of Demi making their album before jump-cutting to them silently sitting in their bathtub.

The last image mirrors the ultra-suggestive post Demi made last week to promote their upcoming single, leading fans to believe a music video is also arriving on Friday.

This marks the “Anyone” singer’s eighth studio album, which will be the follow-up to their emotionally raw 2021 offering Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.

HOLY F*** is available to preorder now.

