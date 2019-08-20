Demi Lovato turns 27 today, gets birthday shout-out & hug from Ariana Grande

iStock/Zerbor

Happy Birthday, Demi Lovato! The singer turns 27 today, August 20, but got a sweet birthday wish last night at London's O2 Arena, where her friend, Ariana Grande, was performing.

Demi posted an Instagram video showing Ariana and her team doing a "before-show prayer," which they ended by shouting, "1, 2, 3...Happy Birthday, Demi!" Then Ari and Demi embraced.

“This was too sweet not to post," Demi captioned the video, adding, "I’m so so proud of you @arianagrande. You f***ing killed that!! I love you tons.”

Demi also posted a video of herself blowing out the candles on her cake, and captioned it, "This video is a perfect glimpse of how f***ing happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy."

Indeed, a source tells People, “Demi is in a great place in her life. She is spending her birthday in London and working on new music and other projects. She’s healthy and has been working out."

The singer, who now shares a manager, Scooter Braun, with Ariana, has come a long way since her July 24 overdose last year.

On August 5, 2018, she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

She told her fans that she was "forever grateful for all of your love and support," adding, "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

