Demi Lovato to star in new comedy project titled 'Hungry'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Demi Lovato is heading back to the small screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old pop star is going to star in a new comedy project titled Hungry. The scripted series, which is in the works at NBC, will follow a group of friends who belong to a food issues group who help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, will also be an executive producer on the project, alongside Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects, the outlet reports.

Hungry has received a pilot commitment from NBC, meaning that the network has agreed to air the pilot. If they fail to do so, they will have to pay penalties.

While this isn’t Demi’s first rodeo when it comes to acting, it would be her first regular television role in about 10 years, if the series is picked up. Prior to Hungry, she starred in Disney Channel’s Sonny With a Chance for two seasons from 2009-2011.

Since then she’s made scattered appearances on sitcoms like Glee and Will & Grace, done voiceover work on the animated series Smurfs: The Lost Village and Charming, and was the subject of a few documentaries.