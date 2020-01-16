Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

ABC/Paula LoboThe next 30 days are shaping up to be a big deal for Demi Lovato. After announcing that she'd be performing on the Grammys on January 26, she's now been tapped to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl days later.

Her official Twitter feed announced, "Watch Demi perform the national anthem at #SBLIV on February 2nd!" The NFL was tagged in the post.

On her Instagram, Demi wrote, "Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami."

This means that the Super Bowl halftime entertainment and the national anthem will all be performed by Latina women: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the stars of the halftime show.

Last year's anthem was sung by Gladys Knight.

