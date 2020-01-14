Demi Lovato to perform on the Grammy Awards

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty ImagesIn December, Demi Lovato posted a dark square on Instagram and captioned it, "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing." Well, she wasn't lying.



The "Confident" star has now revealed she'll perform on the Grammy Awards later this month. In an Instagram post announcing the news, Demi wrote, "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing."



The image shows Demi sitting on a couch wearing a long pink coat, a white top and yellow pants, next to the words "GRAMMY PERFORMER."

This will be the first time Demi's given a major public performance since her overdose in the summer of 2018. She's been nominated for Grammys twice, most recently last year, when she and Christina Aguilera were up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their duet "Fall In Line."



The Grammy Awards telecast, hosted by Alicia Keys, will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Aerosmith. It airs January 26 on CBS.

Demi will be performing live at the #GRAMMYs on Jan 26th! pic.twitter.com/I3NnWWsQty — Team Demi (@ddlovato) January 14, 2020





