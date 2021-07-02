Demi Lovato thanks Lizzo for defending their pronouns against paparazzi

L: Demi Lovato, Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media; R: Lizzo, Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Demi Lovato has a loyal friend in Lizzo.

On Thursday, a video surfaced on a Demi Lovato Twitter fan account showing Lizzo taking pictures with fans outside an LA restaurant when a paparazzi asks, “will you be performing with her?” in reference to Demi, who came out as non-binary earlier this year and has changed their pronouns to they/them.

“Is that a message to Demi, should she reach out?” he asks again. “They,” Lizzo responds, holding a finger up to the paparazzo. “Have her team contact your team,” he replies, to which Lizzo corrects him again, firmly stating, “their team. Demi goes by they.”

Demi later saw the video and took to their Instagram Stories to thank the “Truth Hurts” singer for defending them. “You f****** queen I love you,” Demi praised in the caption, alongside the video. “Thank you.”

In 2020, Demi came out as queer, later defining themselves as pansexual and sexually fluid, and officially came out as non-binary in May.

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” Demi shared at the time.

