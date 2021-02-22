Demi Lovato tells Ellen that her short hair feels "more authentic to who I am"

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Demi Lovato appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday rocking her new close-cropped hairdo, which is currently dyed bright magenta on top. Demi explained that she cut her hair off in November, because she realized she’d been “holding on to” it her “whole life.”

“I feel so free, like, I feel more authentic to who I am, and I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair,” Demi told Ellen. She explained that when she was struggling with an eating disorder, she “used to use my hair as, like, to hide behind and it would cover my body.”

“And so when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, ‘What is something that I’ve been holding on to my whole life that I need to let go of?’ And it was that,” she continued. “And…yeah, I just I feel more myself now.”

Demi also discussed her upcoming YouTube docuseries Dancing with the Devil, the trailer for which dropped last week. When Ellen noted how open Demi is in the trailer, and how she’s speaking honestly about everything that’s happened to her, including her near-fatal overdose, Demi said that was the idea.

“First, I want to set the record straight, you know, a lot of stories were going around that time…[people] didn’t really know exactly what had happened,” she tells Ellen.

“And I just wanted to tell the world, ‘Hey, this is what happened. This is how I got through it. And hopefully this can help you, too,'” she continues. “Because this journey has been such a wild ride. But I’ve learned so much and I can’t wait to share with you.”

Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube March 23.

