Demi Lovato teases new song from upcoming #D7 album

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato gave fans a surprise sneak peek at the new music she’s been working on.

In a short Instagram Story clip, Demi sits in a car while grooving to one of her brand-new songs off her upcoming seventh studio album.

We hear her singing lyrics that seem taken straight from her own experiences with relationships and sobriety: “I know I made it hard for you/And I owe my part, I’ll tell the truth/You said that it’d be over/If I didn’t get sober/ Sober.”

Demi used a GIF of a teapot in the Story, indicating she was giving fans some tea. She captioned the video “#D7.”

Demi’s new album, the follow-up to 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, has yet to be officially announced. It will be her first collection of new music since her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

By Andrea Tuccillo

