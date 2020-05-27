Demi Lovato teams up with The Trevor Project for “Pride Everywhere” campaign

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyDemi Lovato is teaming up with The Trevor Project for a new campaign ahead of Pride Month this June.

In a video for the “Pride Everywhere” campaign, the singer narrates an inspiring message for the LGBTQ+ community. The message assures that just because celebrations won’t be the same this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride can never be cancelled.

"When you see this parade, what do you see," she asks, as we see footage of people joyously participating in a Pride celebration. "You see people from all walks of life, owning their power unapologetically, using it for those who need it."

"You see resilience in a thousand forms. The strength to stand up, despite so many reasons to sit down," Demi continues. "You see imagination at every turn, a brilliance shared by creative minds, writing stories, solving problems and painting pictures that will become our history."

Demi concludes, “This is not a parade. This is Pride. And Pride isn’t going anywhere. Because Pride is everywhere.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.