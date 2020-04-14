Demi Lovato talks new music, fellow Disney stars, hopes for children & more

Alexi Lubomirski

Alexi LubomirskiIn the new issue of Harper's Bazaar, Demi Lovato opens up about making new music after her 2018 overdose, her relationship with her fellow Disney stars, and her dating life.

There's no release date yet for Demi's new album, but she tells the magazine, "I’ve really appreciated the patience the public has given me over the past year and a half to figure my s**t out, because I think the mistake I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later.”

She adds, “My album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.”

And speaking of setting the record straight, Demi confirms that Miley Cyrus is the only Disney star from back in the day with whom she's still friendly.

"She's awesome and I love her to death," says Demi. But she says she's no longer in contact with The Jonas Brothers, and doesn't have a relationship with Selena Gomez, either.

"When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them," she explains. "But I’m not friends with her...I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

As for romantic relationships, while Demi's currently rumored to be involved with actor Max Ehrich, at the time of the interview, she described herself as "single as all hell."

“When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman," says Demi.

"So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything...I finally feel free.”

