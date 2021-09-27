Demi Lovato talks alien abductions and why there’s nothing to fear

Courtesy Peacock

Before the release of Demi Lovato’s new Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato this week, the singer is opening up about their experiences with UFOs and extraterrestrial beings.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Demi says in making the show, they now believe they may have been abducted by aliens at one point.

“We were looking into [abductions], and as I started talking to these abductees, I was realizing that I had some very similar experience[s],” Demi says. “I had an experience where I feel like I astral-projected in my sleep, and I’m realizing that maybe it wasn’t that and it was possibly that I went somewhere.”

The unscripted series features Demi, their skeptical friend Matthew and their sister Dallas, as they visit known UFO hot spots, talk to experts, examine alleged “secret government reports” and interview people who’ve had first hand encounters with E.T.s.

Demi says they hope that people will watch with an open mind and realize that these “beings” are nothing to fear. “You would think that I would be freaked out, but what I have found in these experiences is the love, and there’s no fear,” they say.

Demi adds, “I think they’re very caring, very intelligent beings that are just looking out for the best interest of our planet, because we need some help.”

All four episodes of Unidentified with Demi Lovato debut September 30 on Peacock.

