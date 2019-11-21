Demi Lovato sports faux baby bump; gets sweet surprise from Shawn and Camila

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboDemi Lovato isn’t expecting a child, but she is expecting you to watch her upcoming guest arc on the new season of NBC's Will & Grace.

The singer posted a photo from set Wednesday night, showing off the baby bump she’s sporting as her pregnant character, Jenny.

“Real or fake? #WillandGrace #MeetJenny,” she captioned the photo of her cradling the fake belly while wearing a cute polka dot dress.

When one fan tweeted, “Demi is pregnant with D7,” in reference to her seventh album, Demi responded, “This is true."

Demi also shared a sweet surprise she received from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The couple sent her a bouquet of flowers and a note that reads, “Hey Demi, We’re thinking of you. Talking about how much you inspired us when we were kids. Love, Shawn & Camila.

“This is so f****** sweet and cute… and I also feel old now but it’s totally worth it because this is so thoughtful,” Demi wrote on her Instagram Story. “Thank you guys so much…I love you both.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.