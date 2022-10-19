Demi Lovato sings “Iris” with John Rzeznik during New York show

Courtesy Jim Trocchio

Demi Lovato surprised fans at their New York City show by bringing Goo Goo Dolls‘ John Rzeznik onstage to perform “Iris.”

Demi’s song “4 Ever 4 Me” was inspired by “Iris,” so they have performed a snippet of the 1998 hit at every tour stop. Fans hoped Demi would invite John onstage for a duet, and they finally got their wish on Tuesday night.

John broke the news on the GGD official Instagram, writing, “Thank you to the incredible @ddlovato for inviting me to perform “Iris” live with her tonight at [The Beacon Theatre] !!” The singer shared a series of photos of the two jamming onstage and looking excited to perform with one another.

Demi quickly took to the comment section to express their gratitude and wrote, “Thank you again!! This was a dream come true.”

The powerhouse singer shared John’s post to their Instagram Story and repeated how the night was a “dream come true” for them.

Last month, before John took the stage with Demi, he sat down with ABC Audio to talk about how much it means to see a young star performing the nearly 25-year-old hit.

“I’m grateful that that they’re doing it. And I’m really sort of shocked, y’know? Because even though the song became a massive, massive hit, at the time, it got a lot of criticism for being sappy,” he said, adding, “But, I mean… 20 years later, it’s like, ‘Whoa! Okay!'”

It also should be noted “Iris,” which had been written for the movie City of Angels, recently hit a billion streams on Spotify.

