Demi Lovato signs with Justin and Ariana's manager Scooter Braun

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboDemi Lovato is ready for the next chapter in her career.

The singer announced on social media over the weekend that Scooter Braun is now her manager. Scooter, of course, already manages the mega-successful careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, among other pop stars.

"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me," Demi wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!”

She added, “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!"

The accompanying photo shows Demi and Scooter sitting at a table with a just-signed contract in front of them.

Scooter reposted the photo on his own Instagram, writing, "She is a special person and a special talent. I’m... we.. are honored. Welcome to the family Demi."

Demi parted ways with her longtime manager Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack last year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.