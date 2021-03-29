Demi Lovato seemingly comes out as pansexual

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato seemingly came out as pansexual during an interview on Spotify’s The Joe Rogan Experience podcast over the weekend.

The topic of her sexuality came up when Rogan asked whether Demi wants kids. The 28-year-old singer admitted that when she was engaged to Max Ehrich last year, she thought she would be married and possibly pregnant right now. But now that she’s out of that relationship and embracing her sexual fluidity, she’s not sure if she’ll ever have children.

“In this moment I want to adopt for sure,” Demi explains. “…I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant.”

“I don’t know,” she adds. “I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

Rogan asked if being fluid meant she was interested in both men and women. “Yeah, anything really,” Demi replied, to which Rogan asked, “What do they call that? ‘Pansexual’?”

“Yeah, pansexual,” she responded.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Demi’s revealing YouTube docu-series Dancing with the Devil debuts Tuesday. In it, she says she knew the song “Anyone” — which she wrote just days before her 2018 overdose — would be the first song she’d release following her recovery.

“I thought if I ever make it back to the stage, I want to sing this song,” she says.

And she did, performing the song for the first time at the 2020 Grammys.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.