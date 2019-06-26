Demi Lovato says she’s going to be “as honest as possible” on next album

ABC/Paula Lobo

Demi Lovato plans to speak her truth on her next album.

In an Instagram Story Tuesday, the singer revealed that her first new music since her near-fatal overdose last July will be incredibly honest.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” Demi wrote. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story, regardless of who might not like it.”

Last week, she posted a photo of herself wearing headphones in the studio, captioning it, “Making magic.”

Back in December, Demi wrote on her now-deactivated Twitter account that she planned to share her full story with fans eventually.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today,” she wrote. “But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s*** that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”

