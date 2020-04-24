Demi Lovato says she's been "canceled so many times" she "can’t even count"

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyDemi Lovato isn’t afraid of being “canceled.”

The singer, who was recently the subject of a #DemiLovatoIsOverParty movement on social media, tells Jameela Jamil on the actress’ I Weigh podcast that things like that don’t affect her anymore.

“I’ve been canceled so many times, I can’t even count…the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing,” she said.

"One, it’s not real," she added. "I don’t think anyone was ever officially canceled, otherwise certain people wouldn’t have Grammys, wouldn’t have Oscars ... certain people wouldn't be where they are in their positions.”

Jameela suggested there should be a “forgiveness culture” as well, and Demi agreed.

"Cancel culture will not work unless people have some sort of mercy. You have to be able to do that," Demi said. "I think if it’s somebody who refuses to learn, just has the entitlement of I can never do any wrong and I can get away with this, then yeah ... go ahead and cancel them.”

Last week, fans of Selena Gomez petitioned to “cancel” Demi after Demi allegedly made comments about Selena using a private Instagram account.

Her appearance on Jameela’s I Weigh podcast also received backlash from Taylor Swift fans. Demi is managed by Scooter Braun, who is in a very public feud with Taylor over her music catalog. Jameela spoke out in defense of interviewing Demi, declaring she isn't interested in being another pawn in the ongoing drama.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.