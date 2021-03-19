Demi Lovato says she “had to essentially die to wake up”

OBB Media

After debuting her strikingly honest docu-series Dancing with the Devil at SXSW this week, where she reveals harrowing details from her life before, during and after her near fatal 2018 overdose, Demi Lovato is revealing more to CBS Sunday Morning.

In an interview set to air this weekend, the singer opens up to Tracy Smith on how “grateful” she is to still be alive today. “For the first time in my life I had to essentially die to wake up,” she says.

Smith points out that she had a similar conversation with Demi in 2016 about addiction and recovery, and asks what was different back then.

“I was probably 24 when we did the interview,” Demi recalls. “So we are doing this interview, I am in recovery from a bunch of things and I have been sober for however many years — but I am still miserable.”

In the docu-series, set to premiere on YouTube March 23, Demi revealed that while she no longer touches hard drugs, she still smokes weed and drinks alcohol in moderation.

WATCH: Pop superstar Demi Lovato is telling @thattracysmith about her struggle with addiction. A new documentary series explores her addiction, mental health conditions and the 2018 overdose that she says nearly killed her. See more with @ddlovato on @CBSSunday. pic.twitter.com/W9wFEPjTSY — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 19, 2021

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.