Demi Lovato says Pink's "Dear Mr. President" inspired "Commander in Chief"; says she "sobbed" at election news

When Demi Lovato decided to write a political song, she looked to a similar song by a fellow pop star for inspiration.

Appearing on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday night, Demi explained that her new song, “Commander in Chief,” which she performed at the Billboard Music Awards last month, was inspired by Pink’s 2006 song “Dear Mr. President.” Of course, Pink’s song was a message to President George W. Bush, while Demi’s song is a message to President Trump.

“I wanted to do a newer version,” Demi said, referring to Pink’s song. “I was thinking about the music that’s out there right now, and I was like, ‘Why isn’t anyone talking about what’s happening?’ And, you know, in the ’60s and ’70s, when anything political would happen, music was such a key element to help people process it and get through it.”

“So I was like, you know, I really need to step up my lyrics and make it about something other than just my life,” Demi said.

Demi also told Seth that she was coming back from a meditation retreat in Mexico when she found out that Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

“It was the best news. I cried. I sobbed,” Lovato said. “I mean, it was just a very emotional day overall for me, because I identify as queer and so, for me having someone in the Oval Office that is supportive of that meant a lot to me.”

Demi’s also confident that “the country will be united after some time goes by.”

“I think that we’re on the right path,” she told Seth. “And, yeah, I’m very, very excited.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.