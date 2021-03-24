Demi Lovato says new album "explains who I am and the journey I've been on"

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

The first two episodes of Demi Lovato‘s docuseries Dancing with the Devil are now streaming on YouTube, but fans are also excited about the singer’s new album Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, her first full-length project since 2017.

Demi says listening to the record will give fans a new understanding of her and her life.

“Basically, it’s just the most cohesive project that I’ve ever made by myself,” she shared at a drive-in press screening of the docuseries earlier this week. “And what you can expect is a lot of songs that represent me to a ‘T’…this album explains who I am, the journey I’ve been on, and it’s been awesome. I can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

The album, featuring guest appearances by Ariana Grande, Saweetie and Noah Cyrus, arrives April 2.

As for the docuseries, it details much of the trauma Demi has experienced throughout her life: her eating disorder, the death of her estranged father, her sexual assault at the age of 15, the drug addiction that led to her near-fatal 2018 overdose and the health problems she’s still dealing with as a result. But the singer has a specific message that she hopes fans will get from watching the brutally honest project.

“What I want people to take away from the documentary is that the most important thing you can do for yourself is to live your truth,” she stated. “And don’t let anyone try to control you or tell you who you are — and don’t conform!”

The third and fourth episodes will premiere March 30 and April 6, respectively.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.