Demi Lovato says growing up in "Disney High" was "confusing and dramatic"

L-R: Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Miley Cyrus; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Demi Lovato has spoken out again about the experiences she and other young pop stars like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers shared while starring in Disney Channel TV shows.

Over the weekend, Demi called into the podcast In Bed with Nick and Megan, hosted by married actors Megan Mullaney and Nick Offerman. The connection? Demi appeared in a multi-episode arc of Will & Grace, the show on which Mullaney starred as Karen Walker.

During the chat, Mullalley urged Demi to tell Offerman what it was like growing up on TV with all the other young pop stars. After correcting Mullalley, who mistakenly believed that Justin Bieber was also a Disney Channel star, Demi said, "It was this really small group of kids that we really couldn't relate to a lot of people, so we kind of stuck together."

"We called it ‘Disney High,’ because, y'know, when there's only a select few of you that can relate to one another, you kinda start dating each other, and then you become friends with one another, and then you fall out with one another and then you break up with one another," Demi continued.

"Then other people date each other...it's just confusing and dramatic," she noted. "And that's 'Disney High' for you!"

In her recent May Harper's Baazar cover story, Demi also talked about Miley, Selena and JoBros, admitting that Miley is "kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

The "I'm Ready" singer also reunited via Zoom last month with the co-stars of her Disney series Sonny with a Chance.



By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

