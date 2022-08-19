Demi Lovato rocks out with new album, ﻿’Holy F***’

Island Records

Demi Lovato is going back to their rock roots with their latest album, Holy F***.

The project, which is Demi’s eighth studio album, dropped at midnight Friday and is “stacked with ascendent pop-punk, grunge-y anthemic rock, biblical references, and diaristic revelations about inappropriate sexual relationships,” as described by Apple Music.

Although the 16-track album contains mostly solo songs, three collaborations did make the cut. Yungblud is featured on the opening track, “Freak,” while Royal and Dead Sara guest on songs titled “Eat Me” and “Help Me,” respectively.

Shortly after the release of Holy F***, the “Skin of my Teeth” singer took to social media to share what the album means to them.

“HOLY F*** gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and find joy I’d been missing when making music,” Demi wrote. “It’s cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time.”

“I don’t know where I’ll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years — but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too,” they concluded.

As part of the promotion for Demi’s latest work, they took over The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for three days, closing out her reign on Thursday night with a live performance of “29.”

Fans can stream Holy F*** now. They can also catch Demi on the Holy F*** tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.