Demi Lovato reveals she was unsure she'd ever sing again after 2018 overdose

Courtesy: CBS Sunday Morning

Ahead of the worldwide premiere of her documentary Dancing with the Devil, singer Demi Lovato opened up about the terrifying thoughts she had about her career after her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, Demi confessed, “I didn’t know if I’d ever step foot on a stage again.” Of course, she did, singing the ballad “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammy Awards, during which she became visibly emotional.

Demi explained why that moment was so significant for her: “When I woke up in the hospital, I was like, ‘I don’t know the full extent of the damage that’s been done.’ I hadn’t tried singing yet.”

Demi, who still suffers from lingering effects from her overdose, such as vision loss, also revealed just how close she was to dying on July 24, 2018.

“The doctors said I had five to ten minutes before — like, if no one found me — then I wouldn’t be here,” Demi revealed, adding that she is not taking another second of her life for granted. “No one can answer for my overdose except me.”

“I essentially had to die to wake up,” she continued. “I needed to grow up and take control and that’s something I haven’t done until the past two years of my life, which is… I’m now in control of my finances. I’m now in control of the food that I eat [and] how often I work out.”

“I feel more joy in my life than I’ve ever felt,” she added. “I’m not quieting or diminishing any part of my self.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.