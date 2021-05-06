Demi Lovato reveals how she keeps herself motivated to work on her eating disorder recovery

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato shared with fans on Wednesday the small token she uses to keep herself motivated as she continues to recover from an eating disorder.

The “I Love Me” singer, who has remained upfront about her struggle with bulimia, took to Instagram to show the special mug she uses to remind herself that she is enough.

The pink mug bears the message “I am worth it” written in black ink and and has a symbol painted on that reminds her she is not alone.

“This is the @neda symbol for eating disorder recovery,” the 28-year-old singer explained in the boomerang video of her inspirational mug. “I painted this at @colormemine years ago.. even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day.”

Demi admitted that she is still in the process of beating her eating disorder, telling fans, “I still struggle. Daily.”

“There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it’s all I think about. Still,” the Grammy nominee explained. “But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won’t think about it anymore.”

Demi says that, until that day comes, she has her mug to keep her centered.

“For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it,” she expressed.

NEDA praised the singer for her open and vulnerable post by applauding in the comment section, “Thank you Demi for being open and honest about your ongoing struggle. ED recovery is not linear and this post is an important reminder to take it one day at a time.”

